Muscala scores 20, Oklahoma City rallies to beat Spurs 99-94

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mike Muscala scored 20 points in 14 minutes, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 99-94. Muscala made 5 of 6 field goals in one of the most productive offensive games of his career. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 15 and Drew Eubanks chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs.