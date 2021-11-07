3rd-place Nice loses at home to Montpellier; Marseille draws

PARIS (AP) — Nice wasted a chance to move into second place in the French league when it lost 1-0 at home to Montpellier. Nice had needed only a draw Sunday to overtake Lens on goal difference but remains third ahead of fourth-place Marseille. The defeat means runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain stays 10 points clear. Marseille earlier dropped vital points after it failed to break down 10-man Metz in the second half and drew 0-0 at home. Rennes hosts Lyon in the late game.