DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts feel pain for Henry Ruggs III

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeVonta Smith had his best all-around game playing with a heavy heart. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver had five catches for 116 yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after an emotional week. Smith is a close friend of former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was arrested for a crash that claimed the life of a woman and her dog Tuesday night. Ruggs, who played with Smith at Alabama, was released hours later by the Raiders.