Defense carries Titans past Rams 28-16 for 5th straight win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee’s defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Matthew Stafford, who threw back-to-back interceptions that the Titans turned into 14 points in the second quarter of their fifth consecutive victory. Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the Titans, who didn’t score in the second half and managed just 194 yards of offense in their first game without injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.