Chicago Cubs pick up LHP Wade Miley’s $10 million option

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have exercised their $10 million option for left-hander Wade Miley. The move had been expected since the team claimed Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Miley, who turns 35 on Saturday, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7. If Chicago had not picked up Miley’s option, it would have owed him a $1 million buyout.