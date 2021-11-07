11th Hour Racing begins shakedown cruise in new 60-footer

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The U.S.-based 11th Hour Racing Team is using the Transat Jacques Vabre double-handed race across the Atlantic Ocean as the shakedown cruise for the new foiling 60-foot boat it will sail in a round-the-world race set to start late next year. Team co-founder Charlie Enright of Bristol, Rhode Island, set sail from Le Havre, France, with co-skipper Pascal Bidégorry of France aboard Mālama, which was launched in late August. The biennial Transat Jacques Vabre covers 5,800 nautical miles from the Normandy coast to Martinique in the French Caribbean.