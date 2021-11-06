Tune passes for 385 yards, No. 20 Houston tops USF 54-42

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and No. 20 Houston held off an upset bid by South Florida in a 54-42 victory. Henry had 130 yards on 10 carries, and Alton McCaskill picked up 125 yards on 22 attempts. Nathaniel Dell made eight catches for 164 yards and a score. McCaskill got his third rushing TD from 8 yards out to make it 54-42 with 2:27 to play. The Cougars have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016. Brian Battie had two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and a 29-yard TD run to help South Florida take a 28-26 halftime lead.