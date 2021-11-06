Top amateur Nakajima wins Asia-Pacific Amateur in playoff

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Keita Nakajima has lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur in golf. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on the second extra hole. That makes the Japanese star the first top-ranked amateur to win the tournament. He beat Taichi Kho of Hong Kong, who finished with rounds of 64-65 at Dubai Creek. On the second extra hole, Kho’s shot from the sand went into the water for a double bogey. The win means Nakajima goes to the Masters to join defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. He also plays the U.S. Open and British Open as the No. 1 amateur.