Self leads Stephen F. Austin past Eastern Kentucky, 31-17

NACAGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Miles Reed ran for 132 yards and a score as Stephen F. Austin won its third straight game and handed Eastern Kentucky its first conference loss, 31-17. Self hit Gipson from 34 yards out in the first quarter and found him again for an 87-yard bomb to spark the Lumberjacks to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and their six-yard connection in the third quarter gave them a 24-10 advantage.