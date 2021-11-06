Seider scores in OT as Red Wings beat Sabres 4-3

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3. Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip. Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season for the Sabres, who have lost four in a row after a 5-1-1 start. Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotslainen had the other goals, and Rasmus Asplund had two assists to extend his point streak to six games. Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves.