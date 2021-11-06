Prospective Newcastle manager Howe at game with director

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Prospective Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was in the directors’ box to see the relegation-threatened team play at Brighton in the Premier League. The 43-year-old Howe was sitting next to Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who worked with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund on buying the northeast English club last month. Howe is poised to succeed Steve Bruce, who was fired by the new owners, after Unai Emery rejected the job to stay at Villarreal. Howe has been out of management since leaving Bournemouth after being relegated in 2020.