Pietrangelo, Stephenson rally Golden Knights past Canadiens

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. Jonathan Marchessault, Dylan Coghlan and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas, which was outshot 20-1 and trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. Robin Lehner finished with 36 saves. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal, which fell to 3-10-0 after reaching the Stanley Cup final last season. Jake Allen finished with 13 saves on 16 shots.