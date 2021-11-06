Panthers match record, deny Hurricanes one in 5-2 victory

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have matched the best 11-game start in NHL history. And they got there by denying the Carolina Hurricanes a chance to tie a record of their own. Spencer Knight made 28 saves and Anthony Duclair’s four-point night lifted the Panthers past the Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday. Florida improved to 10-0-1. The Panthers are the third team in NHL history with 21 standings points through 11 games. Carolina fell short in its bid to become the third team to start a season with 10 consecutive wins.