AP National Sports
By
Published 5:55 PM

O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

KRDO

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29. With the Big Ten’s last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17. The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

