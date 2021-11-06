Northwestern State wins comeback 28-24 over Houston Baptist

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Isaac Javonis recovered a fumble in the end zone for a game-winning score with 36 seconds left and Northwestern State stopped a final Houston Baptist drive in the red zone to complete a 28-24 comeback win. HBU’s Orion Olivas was sacked for a loss of 15 yards by Nanai Nathalohn and Jared Pedraza on the final play to preserve the 17-point comeback. Houston Baptist wrested the lead back, 24-21 on Xzavier Ford’s second touchdown run of the day. Northwestern State’s Gavin Landry, appeared to be stopped and stripped of the ball at the 1 on the Demons’ ensuing possession, but Javonis recovered in the end zone for the win.