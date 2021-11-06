MATCHDAY: Liverpool at West Ham; AC Milan hosts Inter

The Associated Press

Two of the Premier League’s in-form teams go head-to-head at the London Stadium when West Ham hosts Liverpool. Antonio Conte won his first match in charge of Tottenham in the Europa Conference League and the challenge now begins against Everton to close the five-point gap on the top four after the Italian replaced the fired Nuno Espirto Santo. Conte’s old team in Italy has a derby match as Inter Milan visits AC Milan with the Rossoneri boasting a seven-point lead over the Serie A champion at the top of the table. In Spain, Real Sociedad visits Osasuna on a 15-game unbeaten streak, while Sevilla is at Real Betis in a derby. In France southern rivals Nice and Marseille continue their respective bids for second place as they look to leapfrog Lens.