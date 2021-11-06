Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time goal has given Juventus a 1-0 victory against 10-man Fiorentina and has ended a three-game winless streak in Serie A. Juventus didn’t even have a shot on target until just before Cuadrado’s goal although it did hit the crossbar and have a goal ruled out for offside. Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković was sent off in the 73rd minute following two yellow cards in quick succession. Juventus moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina. They are 13 points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Napoli.