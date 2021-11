BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rasean McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes and Florida A&M scored the final 16 points to earn its sixth straight win, a 29-17 victory over Southern. The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and Luke Jackson connected on a 40-yard field goal to build a 17-10 lead with 13:25 left in the second quarter but were shut out the rest of the way.