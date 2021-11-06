Espanyol’s De Tomás replaces injured Fati on Spain squad

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás to replace the injured Ansu Fati for its decisive World Cup qualifiers. Fati injured his left hamstring on Saturday after scoring Barcelona’s opener in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo. De Tomás has scored seven goals this season and has found the net in his last five appearances for Espanyol. The 27-year-old De Tomás has yet to play for Spain’s senior national team. Spain faces Greece in Athens on Nov. 11 and then plays its final qualifier against Sweden in Seville on Nov. 14. Sweden leads Group B with 15 points. Spain has 13.