Elliott throws 3 TD passes as Merrimack keeps Wagner winless

NEW YORK (AP) — Westin Elliott threw three touchdown passes, Merrimack added touchdowns on a punt return and interception return, and the Warriors defeated Wagner 35-26. Wagner’s backup quarterback Guenson Alexis scored on a 6-yard run to draw the Seahawks within 28-26 with 4:15 remaining but their two-point conversion attempt failed. After a Merrimack punt, Alexis was intercepted by Anthony Witherstone, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Merrimack led 21-20 in the third quarter when the Warriors’ Darion McKenzie returned a kickoff 50 yards to give Merrimack the ball at the Wagner 40. Two plays later, Westin Elliott hit LJ Robinson with a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 28-20 lead.