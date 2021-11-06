Dotson has big day, No. 22 Penn State beats Maryland 31-14

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap its three-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over Maryland. Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught TD passes of 38 and 21 yards. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown.