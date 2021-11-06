DeMorat, Davis help Fordham remain tied for Patriot lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for three touchdowns, Zach Davis ran for two and Fordham defeated Georgetown 41-20. DeMorat threw one TD pass and Davis scored both of his touchdowns as Fordham built a 20-6 halftime lead. The Rams kept up the pressure in the second half as DeMorat threw two TD passes to Fotis Kokosioulis and Trey Wilson III had a 33-yard touchdown run to build a 41-6 lead. Georgetown’s Joe Brunell and Lorenzo Linsey threw touchdown passes late in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.