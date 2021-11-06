Skip to Content
Coyotes finally find first win by rallying over Kraken, 5-4

By JACK THOMPSON
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, to give the Arizona Coyotes their first win with a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. The Coyotes avoided breaking the franchise record for most losses to start a season. Phil Kessel’s power play goal with 6 minutes to play put the Coyotes on top, then Seattle’s Mark Giordano tied the game — just 13 seconds before Crouse’s goal. The first period had rapid-fire scoring, too, just the sixth time in NHL history that the first three goals came in the first 93 seconds. 

