Cooper sets mark in Jacksonville State’s 40-25 victory

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Sean Brown, Josh Samuel added two rushing scores and Jacksonville State defeated Abilene Christian 40-25. Cooper threw touchdown passes of 22 yards and 17 yards, the 89th and 90th touchdowns he is responsible for at Jacksonville State to become the program’s all-time leader in that category. After the game, John Grass announced he was stepping down as the coach of Jacksonville State after eight seasons. The Gamecocks have two more games scheduled this season, on the road against Lamar and Eastern Kentucky.