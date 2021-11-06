C. Connecticut’s 30-15 win over Bryant creates NEC log jam

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Romelo Williams accounted for 233 yards and a touchdown and Central Connecticut controlled Bryant in a 30-15 win. After Sacred Heart’s 4-1 record atop the Northeast Conference, Bryant, Central Connecticut, Duquesne and St. Francis (PA) are 3-2. Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyshaun James with 23 seconds left before halftime for a 13-7 lead and the Blue Devils led the rest of the way. Bryant’s lone lead came when Zevi Eckhaus threw a 9-yard score to Landon Ruggieri for a 7-6 advantage.