Wolff settles for a 2-shot lead over Scheffler at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Matthew Wolff has a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba and he’s happy about that. It just looked as though the lead might be even larger. Wolff opened with a 61 and kept right on making birdies in the second round. His lead was up to five shots until bogeys on two of his last three holes. He had to settle for a 68. Scottie Scheffler made up ground quickly with five straight birdies at the end of his round for a 64. Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and defending champion Viktor Hovland are three shots back.