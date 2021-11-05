Wade Miley claimed by Cubs; Giants turn down Johnny Cueto

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Wade Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from Cincinnati on Friday, a surprising cost-cutting move by the Reds. A slew of waiver claims saw San Francisco get right-hander Hunter Harvey from Baltimore. All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s $12 million’s option was exercised by Cleveland. San Francisco declined right-hander Johnny Cueto’s $22 million option and must pay a $5 million buyout to complete a $130 million, six-year contract. Right-hander Joe Kelly’s $12 million option was declined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, triggering a $4 million buyout and completing a $25 million, three-year contract.