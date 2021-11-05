PHF head: `Time is now’ for women’s hockey groups to unite

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The commissioner of the rebranded Premier Hockey Federation says the `the time is now’ for her league and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to settle their difference. Tyler Tumminia made those comments on the eve of the previously called National Women’s Hockey League launching its seventh season. Tumminia says time is running short on reaching a deal to unite and take advantage of the quadrennial boost of attention the women’s game generates from the Winter Games being played in Beijing in February. The PHF opens its season on Saturday with the backing of new owners, a new broadcast deal with ESPN-Plus, and set to play its first games in Canada,