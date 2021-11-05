Lions waive Tyrell Williams from IR with injury settlement

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement. The winless team made the announcement Friday night during its bye week. Detroit signed the veteran in March and he had a concussion in Week 1 — after catching two passes for 14 yards — and went on IR. Shortly before the Lions signed Williams, the Las Vegas Raiders released him after he had two injury-filed seasons. Williams has 199 career catches for 3,915 yards and 23 touchdowns in 70 games.