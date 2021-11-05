Early goal gives Southampton 1-0 win over Aston Villa in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Adam Armstrong’s early goal was enough for Southampton to beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on Friday and increase pressure on visiting manager Dean Smith after a fifth consecutive loss. Armstrong netted his first goal since the opening day of the season with a shot past Emiliano Martinez in the third minute, after Matty Cash lost the flight of a seemingly harmless ball forward. Both sides had plenty of chances after that in a game which saw Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton dominate the first half before Villa threatened a comeback in the second.