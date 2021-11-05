Dartmouth snaps Princeton’s streak with 31-7 drubbing

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Johnson returned an interception 73 yards for another score and Dartmouth rocked previously undefeated Princeton 31-7 in the 100th meeting between the Ivy League foes. Dartmouth forced three Princeton punts to open the game and scored 17 points off the changes of possession. Kyler hit a wide-open Paxton Scott with a 37-yard touchdown bomb as Dartmouth marched downfield in eight plays to score on its first series. Cole Smith completed 21 of 32 passes for 171 yards for Princeton but, in addition to throwing a pick-6, was sacked six times, hurried twice and had four passes broken up.