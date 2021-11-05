49ers increase minority stake in English soccer club Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have increased their minority stake in Premier League club Leeds to 44%. The NFL franchise first bought 15% of the English soccer team from Andrea Radrizzani in 2018 and raised it to 37% in January during Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence. Radrizzani maintains 56% ownership of Leeds. 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe became vice chairman of the northern English club in January. The announcement comes as the NFL seeks to broaden its international market. The league is currently evaluating proposals from teams bidding for exclusive marketing rights in specific international regions.