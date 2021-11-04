Yorkshire banned from hosting major games over racism case

LONDON (AP) — English cricket club Yorkshire has been suspended from hosting international matches as punishment for its handling of a racism case that has shaken the sport. The England and Wales Cricket Board slammed the club for its “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism faced by former player Azeem Rafiq. A number of Yorkshire’s sponsors have deserted the beleaguered club, and the ECB said the case “is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game.” Yorkshire said last month that it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives despite a report that found that Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying.