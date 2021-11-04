Titans, Rams: top conference teams with different outlooks

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

They lead their divisions and have been prime contenders for the top spot in their conference — and the only playoff bye. Yet the outlooks for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams aren’t close to the same as they meet Sunday. Tennessee, which not only owns a three-game lead in the AFC South but has swept the only possible threat there, Indianapolis, placed running back Derrick Henry on injured reserve. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, leading rusher in the NFL this season and probably the best player in the division is out with a foot injury. Meanwhile, LA added Von Miller to an already staunch defense.