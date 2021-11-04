Thunder roar back to beat Lakers again, 107-104

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, 107-104. Kenrich Williams scored nine of his 13 points in the final period for the Thunder, who haven’t beaten anybody in their eight games this season except the vaunted Lakers. They did it both times while rallying from enormous deficits, and both times with LeBron James sidelined. James sat out the rematch with an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis had 29 points and 18 rebounds despite spraining his right thumb near halftime.