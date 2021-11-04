Sampson retiring after 7 seasons coaching Cal Poly soccer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson is retiring after seven seasons leading the men’s soccer team at Cal Poly, saying the decision was made to improve his health. Sampson, who turns 65 on Jan. 19, has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including 7 wins, six losses and four draws in the current season, which ended with a 1-0 loss to UC Riverside in the Big West tournament on Wednesday night. He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04 and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy from 2004-06.