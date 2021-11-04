Rams host Titans in showdown between conference co-leaders

By The Associated Press

News of Derrick Henry’s foot injury early this week removed some of the luster from the Tennessee Titans’ visit to Los Angeles for a prime-time clash between surging conference co-leaders. A few hours later, Von Miller’s trade to the Rams turned a spotlight back up on a showdown between two teams that would love to meet again on the same SoFi Stadium field Feb. 13 in the Super Bowl. Miller expects to debut for his new team when Los Angeles (7-1) goes after its fifth straight victory in its only home game of November. Tennessee could use several players to compensate for Henry’s absence.