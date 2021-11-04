Patriots will look to run the ball with Harris vs. Panthers
The Associated Press
Patriots running back Damien Harris has run for at least 80 yards in the last three games and has a touchdown rushing in four straight games. He’ll lead the Patriots’ running attack on Sunday when New England visits Carolina. Harris ranks tied for third in the NFL with a career-high six TDs rushing. Carolina’s defense ranks No. 2 against the pass but just 13th against the run so Harris’ success on the ground is key. The Panthers could be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. P.J. Walker would get the start if Darnold doesn’t play.