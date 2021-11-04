Missouri State volleyball team hit with NCAA penalties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State women’s volleyball program was banned from postseason play for a year and docked scholarships amid a series of penalties handed down by the NCAA. The infractions occurred under the watch of longtime coach Melissa Stokes, who resigned in 2019 amid an independent investigation commissioned by the school that discovered many of the violations. Stokes won more than 500 games over 23 seasons with the Bears, taking them to 10 NCAA Tournaments.