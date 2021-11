HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo have parted ways with coach Tab Ramos after the MLS team finished in last place in the Western Conference with just six wins. The Dynamo decided not to extend Ramos’ contract, which expired at the end of this season. Ramos was appointed head coach in October 2019. Houston’s season ended Wednesday night with a 2-0 loss to Montreal. The Dynamo finished 6-16-12.