Chiefs hoping Ingram can provide spark to sluggish pass rush

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had seen enough of Melvin Ingram dragging down their quarterbacks over the years that it made sense to chase the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end when he became a free agent last offseason. They didn’t manage to land him when Ingram signed with Pittsburgh, but they finally got him in a trade Tuesday. Now, the Chiefs hope the 32-year-old Ingram can show the same burst he had during his heyday with the Chargers and help a pass rush — and defense — that has been among the worst in the NFL all season.