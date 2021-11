OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin declined his portion of a mutual option to stay with the Oakland Athletics, instead accepting a $500,000 buyout and becoming a free agent.The A’s had decided to exercise the $5.25 million contract for 2022.Also Thursday, Oakland declined its $4 million contract option for lefty Jake Diekman and he also becomes a free agent. Diekman will receive a $750,000 buyout.