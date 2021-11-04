AFC West-leading Raiders return from bye, face NY Giants

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning from a bye week to face the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Raiders are 5-2 and lead the AFC West. The Giants are 2-6 after dropping a Monday night game to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rich Bisaccia of the Raiders can become the first head coach to win his first three games since Gary Moeller led the Lions to three straight wins in 2000 after a midseason takeover. Bisaccia replaced Jon Gruden, who resigned after it was publicly revealed he wrote racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails between 2011 and 2018..