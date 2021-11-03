VanVleet scores 33 as Raptors beat Wizards 109-100

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 109-100 for their fifth consecutive victory. VanVleet hit 13 of 22 shots for the Raptors, who avenged a 15-point opening night loss at home to the Wizards two weeks ago. Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto, which spent the final 34 minutes with a lead that reached 16 in the third quarter. Bradley Beal scored 25 points to lead Washington, which suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season while shooting 8 of 32 from 3-point range.