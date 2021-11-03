Ryan looking for committee approach to fill in for WR Ridley

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says he expects a committee approach to emerge at wide receiver as the team plays without Calvin Ridley this week at New Orleans. The Falcons were without Ridley in last week’s loss to Carolina. Ridley says he needs time away from the team to address his “mental well-being” and the Falcons are supporting his absence. Tajae Sharpe had five receptions as Ridley’s fill-in last week. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Russell Gage and running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis are other possible top options for Ryan against the Saints.