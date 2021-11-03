Royals move longtime coach Kuntz to front-office role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have announced a series of front-office moves. They include the addition of longtime first base coach Rusty Kuntz as a special assistant to team president Dayton Moore and the general manager of quality control. The moves came after Moore was promoted from general manager to a more wide-ranging role within the organization late in the season, and longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo was promoted to fill his day-to-day role. The Royals finished 74-88 and fourth in the AL Central.