McCaffrey back at practice, Darnold in concussion protocol

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Sam Darnold showed up for practice Wednesday in full pads. However, their status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots remains very much up in the air. McCaffrey was designated for return from injured reserve and the team has 21 days to decide whether to activate him on the 53-man roster. Darnold remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. McCaffrey went through individual drills and was seen skipping across the field. He appeared to be in good spirits during the 20 minutes of practice that was open to the media. Darnold had left the field before media arrived.