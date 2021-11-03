Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

TOKYO (AP) — Kawaskai Frontale has won its second consecutive J-League title by drawing 1-1 with the Urawa Reds. Kawasaki now has won four league titles and improved to 85 points from 34 matches. Four games remain but second-place Yokohama has 72 points. Brazilian player Jesiel scored for Kawasaki in the 33rd minute and Hiroki Sakai equalized in the 89th for the Reds. Kawasaki won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 but failed to win a third straight in 2019.