Jets WR Davis doubtful vs. Colts on TNF with hip injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will likely miss his second consecutive game because of a hip injury. Davis was listed by the team Wednesday as doubtful to play Thursday night against the Colts in Indianapolis. The veteran wide receiver injured his hip during a 1-on-1 drill at practice last Thursday sat out practice the next day and didn’t play in New York’s 34-31 victory over Cincinnati. Left tackle George Fant is questionable to play after leaving the game last Sunday with an ankle injury. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Tevin Coleman, defensive end Bryce Huff and newly acquired offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif were ruled out.