Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years. Friday’s procession will start at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The parade will wind along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before the Braves are escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade. The celebration will conclude with a concert at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown.